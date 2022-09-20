Mumbai airport logs highest single-day footfall since onset of Covid-19 pandemic

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), one of the busiest single runway facilities in the world, had a footfall of 130,374 passengers over 24 hours on September 17, the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

It broke its own single-day record in the process as the airport catered to over 260,000 passengers over the weekend.

Newer destinations, rising flight movements and increase in airline capacity at the airport have led to the growth in traffic, CSMIA spokespersons said in a statement Tuesday.

Of the passengers who passed through CSMIA on Saturday, around 95,080 travelled via Terminal 2, while around 35,294 transited through Terminal 1, accessing 839 flights.

IndiGo, Vistara and GoFirst airlines handled the highest passenger traffic on domestic routes, while Air India, IndiGo and Emirates were among the top airlines handling international traffic.

Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai were the top domestic destinations, while Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Singapore led the list in international routes over the weekend.

On Sunday, the CSMIA again witnessed over 130,000 passengers, with around 98,000 domestic and around 32,000 international travellers.

According to rating agency ICRA Ltd, domestic traffic rose to 5 per cent to total 1.02 crore passengers in August 2022, indicating that the civil aviation industry in India is on the path to recovery.