Two runways to be shut at CSMIA for maintenance on May 2

Mumbai: As part of the Mumbai airport’s monsoon contingency plan, two runways – 09/27 and 14/32 – will remain temporarily non-operational from 11am to 5pm on May 2, 2023, for maintenance and repair work. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued due to the temporary closure – a yearly practice.

“As one of the world’s busiest single runway airports, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) witnesses nearly 900 flight movements each day. The airport has a network of runways, taxiways and an apron encompassing nearly 1,033 acres. Thus, to ensure operational continuity during the monsoon months, timely check and repair work on the runways and associated facilities is of utmost importance to maintain its health and operational continuity. The yearly practice of runway maintenance work involves specialists in engineering and airside teams inspecting the runway surface for microtexture and macro texture wear and tear that may have occurred due to day-to-day operations and help strengthen the airside strip,” said a spokesperson from CSMIA.

The spokesperson added that during the four months of monsoon, Mumbai airport handles close to 92,000 arrivals and departures which fly approximately 10 million passengers to India’s financial capital. “Thus, the maintenance work is part of the airport’s monsoon contingency plan that has been devised to respond and mitigate any possible issues that might arise due to inclement weather in the city during the monsoon season.”

