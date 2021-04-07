Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai airport sees over 5 million passengers in 3 months
Mumbai airport sees over 5 million passengers in 3 months

The airport also saw the addition of new routes and destinations, including international ones such as Ras Al Khaimah and Batam, as well as domestic destinations such as Jharsuguda, Kishangarh and Agra
By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (HT Archive)

Despite the pandemic hitting the aviation sector hard, there have been 5,091,730 passengers and over 49,160 flights across domestic and international destinations between January and March 2021 at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

In these three months, CSMIA saw a footfall comprising over 521,570 international passengers on 7,759 flights as well as over 4,570,150 domestic passengers on 41,407 flights. During this period, Dubai emerged as the most popular international destination, as it catered to the highest traffic—over 160,169 passengers.

Dubai was followed by Newark with 54,406 passengers and Male with 50,158 passengers at CSMIA. Amongst domestic destinations, Delhi saw the highest traffic with 6,57,467 passengers, followed by Goa with 436,899 passengers and Bengaluru with around 309,168 passengers.

CSMIA also saw the addition of new routes and destinations, including international ones such as Ras Al Khaimah and Batam, as well as domestic destinations such as Jharsuguda, Kishangarh and Agra among others in the first quarter of 2021.

With an aim to enhance the overall safety and comfort of passengers, CSMIA had introduced RT-PCR test counters at the terminal on September 6, 2020. Since then it administered over 300,000 tests at the airport till March 2021.

“CSMIA continues to remain a steady rock for passengers and its stakeholders in the face of unpredictable situations due to the pandemic and changing regulations of testing and quarantine requirements. The airport continually strives to provide the best services and facilities to its passengers to ensure a seamless and memorable experience of their journey. CSMIA is working diligently with its stakeholders, regulatory and government bodies to implement and communicate necessary protocols and procedures for passengers and personnel’s safety at the airport,” said the airport spokesperson.

