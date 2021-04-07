Covid-19: Maharashtra records over 50k new cases, 297 fresh deaths

Amid the partial lockdown imposed in Maharashtra, the state on Tuesday recorded 55,469 new Covid-19 infections (its second-highest single-day spike after April 4) and 297 deaths, taking the case tally to 3,113,354 and death toll to 55,469.

Mumbai also registered 10,040 new cases and 32 deaths. The state has 472,283 active infections, as of Tuesday.

According to the Centre’s Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), seven of the 10 districts with the most active cases in the country are in Maharashtra. These include Pune (84,309), Mumbai (79,368), Thane (61,127), Nagpur (57,372), Nashik (31,688), Aurangabad (17,818) and Ahmednagar (17,405). The other districts include Bengaluru Urban, Delhi, and Durg in Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra accounts for 58% of all active cases and 34% of all Covid-related deaths in the country, the ministry said. Starting Monday 8pm, the state has imposed a partial lockdown with all non-essential shops shut, a night curfew of 11 hours, and a stricter weekend lockdown.

Experts say that with the health infrastructure burdened, the restrictions can help control the spread. Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state-appointed task force said that the situation will improve in the coming two to four weeks.