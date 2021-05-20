Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai airport transports 387 tonnes of Covid aid
As the country struggles to fight against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) facilitated the transportation of over 387 tonnes of Covid relief supplies
By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, CSMIA facilitated the arrival of over 17,700 oxygen concentrators, 319,800 vials of Remdesivir injections and 113,900 vials of Tocilizumab injections between April 26 – May 14 to cater to the increase in demand for these goods for the treatment of patients in India.

CSMIA saw the arrival of essential pharmaceutical supplies from 20 countries including Singapore, Mauritius, Netherlands, Indonesia, China, Scotland, South Korea, Malaysia, England, France, Papua New Guinea, Australia, Poland, Turkey, Germany, Dubai, South Africa, Thailand, California and Hong Kong. CSMIA supported around 110 domestic and international arrivals in the transhipment of essential pharmaceutical goods to Mumbai.

“In the wake of the pandemic, the team at CSMIA has been relentlessly operating the cargo handling activities to cater to the greater need to mobilize and supply essential life-saving commodities across India and the world. The airport has been prioritising the shipments of essential medical supplies and achieved an overall processing time of 15 minutes, including offloading and storage,” the airport spokesperson said.

