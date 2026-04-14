Mumbai bids adieu to Asha tai

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours on Monday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium, following her passing on Sunday from multi-organ failure.

Mumbai, India - April 13, 2026: Family members pay tribute, during the Asha Bhosle's funeral at her residence at Lower parel in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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Wrapped in the tricolour, Bhosle’s the mortal remains, were consigned to flames following a traditional gun salute by the Mumbai Police. In compliance with her final wish, the ceremony ended with slogans of “Jai Hind”, as her timeless melodies such as ‘Abhi na jao chhodkar’ played in the background.

Her last rites were performed by her son Anand at 5:10 pm, as mournful singers Sudesh Bhosle and Shaan sang the artiste’s popular songs – ‘Zindagi ek safar hai suhana’ and ‘Pyaar ke mod me’.

It was an emotional day in the city as fans, political leaders, and members of the film and music industry came together to pay their last respects to the melody queen, who was fondly known as ‘Asha tai’.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, at 11 am the nonagenarian’s mortal remains, placed in a glass coffin, were brought to the lobby of Casa Grande’s building number 1, in Lower Parel -- where she resided with Anand and his family -- allowing family members, friends and dignitaries to pay their homage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, at 11 am the nonagenarian’s mortal remains, placed in a glass coffin, were brought to the lobby of Casa Grande’s building number 1, in Lower Parel -- where she resided with Anand and his family -- allowing family members, friends and dignitaries to pay their homage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among those who arrived at her residence were NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule; Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and their son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray; and Maharashtra governor Jishnu Dev Varma; and film personalities Neena Gupa and Rakesh Roshan, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those who arrived at her residence were NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule; Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and their son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray; and Maharashtra governor Jishnu Dev Varma; and film personalities Neena Gupa and Rakesh Roshan, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A neighbour said the loss “may be huge for the music world but was personal” for her. A yoga teacher and a member of her late older sister Lata Mangeshkar’s house staff said “she never carried the aura of a celebrity”. “We never saw her as our boss but a sister. Her warmth was unmatched,” said the staff member. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A neighbour said the loss “may be huge for the music world but was personal” for her. A yoga teacher and a member of her late older sister Lata Mangeshkar’s house staff said “she never carried the aura of a celebrity”. “We never saw her as our boss but a sister. Her warmth was unmatched,” said the staff member. {{/usCountry}}

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At around 3 pm, the mortal remains were placed on a wooden stretcher for the artiste’s final journey in a flower-bedecked hearse. A convoy of around 30 vehicles accompanied the cortege, comprising family members, political leaders, police personnel and close associates. A legion of fans lined both sides of the road, some leaning over from their balconies showering petals and chanting “Asha tai amar rahe” and “Jab tak suraj chaand rahega, Asha tai ka naam rahega”.

As traffic slowed down, many folded their hands in prayer. Anita Joshi, a Dadar resident, said: “She was a part of our and our children’s childhood. Generations will continue to listen to her.”

Among politicians present at the Shivaji Park crematorium were chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar; and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal; MNS chief Raj Thackeray, among others.

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An emotional Sachin Tendulkar was seen fighting back tears, accompanied by wife Anjali.

Several well-known faces from the film industry also arrived to pay floral tributes, such as actors Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure and Jackie Shroff.

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