Mumbai: BMC files police complaint against 3 more marriage halls for flouting Covid-19 rules

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday night lodged a police complaint against three more marriage halls in the Bandra area for flouting Covid-19 rules. The halls are accused of hosting over 200 people when only 50 persons per ceremony are allowed, not wearing face masks, and not maintaining social distancing. The first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Vakola police station by the health department of the H/East ward under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribes punishment of up to six months of imprisonment, or a fine, or both.

The Yashodhan Marriage Hall, the Gurunanak Hall, and Noor Marriage Hall are all located on CST Road in Kalina. During a surprise inspection, health department officials found all three marriage halls hosting over 200 to 300 people at a wedding ceremony, many of whom were not wearing face masks, and social distancing was not maintained.

Over the past week, BMC has been cracking down heavily on banquet and marriage halls hosting wedding ceremonies, and on restaurants, bars, pubs, and malls in the city. A senior civic official said, “All ward officials have been instructed to make a list of all bookings in marriage halls for the next few months, and to conduct surprise inspections to ensure Covid-19 rules are followed. If they are found to be flouting rules, action will be taken as per the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.”

Two weeks ago, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed the BMC to conduct surprise inspections at these venues. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also asked BMC in a review meeting taken earlier this week, to strengthen action against venues flouting Covid-19 rules, in light of the spurt in cases in the past week.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, BMC has fined 1,676,640 people for not wearing face masks in public places and at gatherings, and have collected ₹338,935,600 in fine ( ₹200 per case). Of these, in the past two days, 15,283 people were fined and a total of ₹3,056,600 was collected.