Mumbai: BMC orders banning of political hoardings, banners at vaccination centres

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday issued an order banning all sorts of political advertisement and hoardings outside vaccination centres in the city.

Chahal directed all ward officers to write to local politicians in their ward asking them to take down all political hoardings and to take action against those violating the order.

The office order issued by Chahal reads, “While vaccination is ongoing in the city and several corporators, MLA and MP have been showing interest in helping for the same. Due to this, the participation of citizens has also increased. However, at several centres, banners, posters and hoardings of political parties are being seen.”

The order further read, “We have received several complaints about hoardings of politicians at vaccination centres, hence ward officers are instructed to look into this matter.”

The BMC chief has asked all ward officials to write to the elected representatives requesting them to remove the same. Also, at a personal level, the same can be communicated to the elected representatives. Despite these measures, if hoardings or posters are not removed, we should take action and the ward officers should also submit a report regarding the same, BMC chief directed.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 344 vaccination centres in the city, of which, 245 centres are of BMC, 20 of state or Central government. However, at several centres opened by BMC, where local elected representatives have facilitated the vaccination, there have been several instances where political parties have put up their hoardings and banners.