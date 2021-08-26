Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai: BMC seals boarding school after 16 kids, 6 adults test positive for Covid

Of the 22, four children are below 12 years of age and have been shifted to the paediatric unit at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central for treatment.
By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 11:51 PM IST
BMC workers seal St. Joseph’s Home and Nursery (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

After 16 children and six adults from St Joseph boarding school and orphanage in Agripada in Mumbai Central tested positive for Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday sealed the premises. A total of 95 people from the school and orphanage were tested as part of a fever camp organised by BMC.

Of the 22, four children are below 12 years of age and have been shifted to the paediatric unit at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central for treatment. Twelve other children who tested positive are between the ages of 12 and 18, along with the six adults, have been shifted to the Richardson and Cruddas Jumbo Covid-19 facility at Byculla.

The BMC camp was held on Tuesday between 10am and 2pm. It was organised under Souter Street health post near Meghraj Sethi Road in Agripada after two patients tested positive at Souter Street dispensary on Monday. According to its policy, BMC organises fever camps in areas where they suspect high-risk contacts of patients are likely to be infected, or in localities where a series of cases have been found in clusters in a short period of time.

Earlier this month, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed the civic administration across all wards to increase contact tracing by 1:20 from 1:15 (trace up to 20 high-risk contacts of one positive case), and also increase the number of tests conducted in the city daily.

