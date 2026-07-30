‘Let us fix lapses before suspending licenses': Mumbai restaurateurs on FDA raids

The ongoing FDA crackdown on Mumbai’s eateries has them poring over a copious rule book while navigating the daily mayhem of keeping kitchens humming and diners satisfied. While most restaurants applaud the spirit of the crackdown, many believe the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is being heavy-handed about violations that can be fixed.

Prominent eateries and clubs across Mumbai such as the Cricket Club of India, Willingdon Club, Parsi Dairy, and K Rustom & Co were shut down in the FDA crackdown. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

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“We understand that the action is in the interest of hygiene and health. But even the law says an opportunity should be granted to make improvements before suspending the licence of a restaurant. There is a process they too need to follow,” said the manager of a popular fast-food restaurant in South Mumbai.

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Licenses pulled after hygiene violations

The FDA action has been swift and decisive, forcing cafes and eateries across the city to shut after their licences were pulled due to alleged hygiene and related violations. The crackdown has spared neither iconic establishments such as Parsi Dairy, K Rustom & Co and Poornima nor exclusive institutions like the Cricket Club of India and Willingdon Sports Club, whose restaurant closures took the industry by surprise.

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{{^usCountry}} “There may be lapses. But you can’t just shut down a place over a fly, a cockroach, or a wet floor. Closing a restaurant affects not just its own staff but also its vendors and suppliers. We are afraid to run our businesses now,” said the manager of the South Mumbai fast-food eatery popular for its pav bhaji. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There may be lapses. But you can’t just shut down a place over a fly, a cockroach, or a wet floor. Closing a restaurant affects not just its own staff but also its vendors and suppliers. We are afraid to run our businesses now,” said the manager of the South Mumbai fast-food eatery popular for its pav bhaji. {{/usCountry}}

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While many in the restaurant industry take hygiene seriously, for others compliance may not be a top priority. But sticking to the rule book is easier said than done, thanks to the sheer volume of regulations.

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“Short-term pain for long-term gain”

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“There are a lot of compliances the FDA is looking at. We are going through every rule to make sure we don’t miss anything. It’s difficult because of the detailed nature of the requirements, but we are trying our best,” said the manager of a restaurant in Parel.

A restaurant owner in Mahalaxmi echoed similar concerns. “You may violate a rule you never knew existed and end up having your licence suspended. Sometimes, a tiny mistake or negligence by one employee could jeopardise the entire business,” he said.

Some restaurateurs say the FDA drive has been a wake-up call. “Eventually, the FDA is demanding that we pull up our socks and ensure that customers’ health comes first,” says Rahul Rohra, owner of Bandra’s Veranda. “This is short-term pain for long-term gain.”

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Fabian Rodrigues, manager of Black Bull Café in Andheri, acknowledged that the FDA is enforcing rules that have existed for years but were not adequately enforced.

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The manager of a South Mumbai fast food eatery drew attention to Mumbai’s street-food vendors. He quips, “Are the authorities concerned only about the health of people who eat in restaurants but not of those eating on the roads?”