Mumbai civic body budget: 65 spots picked for food hubs

The city may soon see more street food hubs, with an allocation of ₹200 crore for the plan that includes beautification of footpaths, spaces below flyovers, etc, in the budget announced on Wednesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 65 locations to accommodate 3,331 vendors. These vendors can also be in the form of food trucks or normal stalls.

The plan is an extension to last year’s plan for food trucks, for which a draft policy was mae. The idea was also pushed by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday, “We already have identified locations for coming up with food hubs at 65 locations in the city having approximate capacity of 3,331 vendors covering a total length of 11km operational. These vendors can also be food trucks and they can remain operational between 6pm and 11pm.”

According to the draft policy prepared, the food truck owners will be given designated spots at several locations, and the same will have to be used by the operators. These designated spots are now being turned into food hubs, where even food stalls will be allowed to operate, said a BMC official.

However, these food trucks and stalls cannot be used for any other purpose or activity. Also, the owners will have to get permissions from the BMC’s health department, licence and shops & establishment department, traffic police and fire brigade.

In the budget speech for 2021-22, the BMC stated: “Selling popular street foods that meets the highest hygiene and sanitary standards will be allowed to operate at the 65 locations where a cluster of 30 vendors at a time will be permitted.”

Citizens have welcomed the plan. Maitrayee Iyer, Borivli resident, said, “Legalising food truck business is a good move. However, now the deciding factor for me to visit is hygiene and quality of the food.”

Another Dahisar resident Ankit Arora said, “The idea is great and will generate employment, but we also have to ensure that we don’t see more encroachment on the streets of Mumbai. There is already no place to walk on footpaths due to hawkers.”

Abhinav Joshi, director of The J outlet at Carter Road in Bandra, said, “It is a great idea in the post-pandemic phase. During Covid-19, hospitality and food industry was hit the most. If the BMC offers designated spots, licensing and other formalities will be smoother. There will have to be ease in running the business.”

Asif Zakaria, Congress corporator from Bandra, said, “The idea is great and I do not oppose it. But it is an ambitious plan and needs regulation. Firstly, roads should not be blocked, residential areas should not be distributed, and other regulations like handling waste, timings and ensuring no illegal hawking will have to be dealt with professionalism by the BMC.”