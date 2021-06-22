Mumbai civic body extends level 3 restrictions in city till June 27

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will continue with its present status of level-3 restrictions in the city till June 27, according to an official order issued on Monday. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Mumbai is 3.79% and oxygen bed occupancy is 23.56%, which qualifies the city for level-1 restrictions which entails large-scale easing of restrictions.

As per the Maharashtra government’s Break The Chain order defining levels of restrictions, level-1 restrictions are possible if positivity rate is less than 5% and the oxygen bed occupancy is less than 25%; level-3 restrictions are applicable if positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, and/or oxygen bed occupancy is over 40%.

The order issued by BMC on Monday stated, “Considering Mumbai’s population density, also considering a large number of people travel in crowded local trains, and due to predictions regarding the third wave made by Maharashtra Covid task force, BMC has decided to keep in force its level-3 status.” This decision has come into force from Monday and will remain in force till June 27.

Local governments have the authority to opt for the status of a higher level of restrictions based on caseload, bed availability and overall situation within the jurisdiction.

BMC received the state disaster management department’s nod for extending its level-3 status on June 18.

Under level-3 restrictions essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4pm on all days; non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4pm on weekdays; restaurants are allowed to operate dine-in facilities with 50% capacity till 4pm on weekdays, and can allow take away and home deliveries after; use of local trains is restricted to medical and essential services; gyms, salons and spas can operate at 50% capacity till 4pm.

As of June 20, 9,024 of the total 10,930 oxygen beds in Mumbai are vacant, 1,216 of 2,633 ICU beds are vacant, and 542 out of 1,450 ventilator beds are vacant.