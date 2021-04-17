Mumbai civic body reverses decisions to convert Jaslok Hospital into complete Covid-19 facility

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday reversed its order of converting Jaslok Hospital in south Mumbai into a complete Covid-19 hospital. The order was revised as 52 critical patients are undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital and they cannot be shifted out of it.

Due to this, instead of all 227 beds, 175 beds of the hospital will now be for Covid and the remaining 52 beds will continue to remain for non-Covid patients where critical patients are currently admitted, the BMC said in a circular on Friday.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had in a circular issued on Thursday said that the hospital should be converted into a complete Covid-19 hospital and within 48 hours all non-Covid-19 patients should be shifted out to nearby hospitals. This decision was taken in the light of increasing cases in the city that increased demand for hospital beds.

However, on Friday the order was reversed by the BMC. In a circular, the BMC said, “Given the current surge in Covid-19 patients in urgent need of hospitalisation, it was decided to convert Jaslok Hospital into dedicated Covid-19 hospital, catering to Covid patients only and order to that effect was communicated to the management of Jaslok Hospital on April 14. However, it has been brought to the notice of BMC by the said management that presently 30 critical patients undergoing cancer treatment and another 22 critical patients undergoing treatment are already admitted to the hospital. Considering their medical condition, shifting them to other hospitals at this juncture, may prove fatal. Hence, it is imperative on part of BMC not to risk the lives of these 52 critical non-Covid patients, presently admitted in Jaslok hospital.”

Post detailed discussion with BMC today, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai has increased its Covid-19 bed capacity to 175. In a statement issued on Friday, Jaslok Hospital, said, “Together, we stand by the Government in this fight against the second Covid-19 wave.”