Mumbai civic polls: BMC to set up 20 kiosks for citizens to verify names on voters’ list

Ahead of the civic polls that are slated to be held early next year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will install 20 electronic kiosks where citizens can verify their name, address and other information in the electoral roll. The initiative is being undertaken to avert complaints of missing names on voting day and to encourage people to register themselves as voters.

On Tuesday, BMC’s standing committee approved a proposal for setting up 20 kiosks. According to BMC proposal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had on November 1 published the voters’ list used in the last Assembly election in 2019. Following this, BMC urged citizens to check their names in the list which will be available at the kiosks. If citizens find their names missing, they should approach ECI for rectification, the proposal said.

According to the tentative timeline, the process of rectification on voters’ list such as deletion of names of deceased or relocated people and duplicate names will take place. After deletion of the names, the election body will invite suggestions and objections by December 20. Citizens turning 18 on or before January 1, 2022, can register themselves online till November 30.

Officials from BMC’s election department said people can register their names on http://www.nvsp.in and http://www.ceo.maharashtra.nic.in and call the toll-free number 1950 for inquiries.

ECI has also launched a special drive for new voter registration and rectification of electoral rolls. After suggestions and objections, the final voter list will be announced on January 5, 2022.

Currently in the civic house of 227, the Shiv Sena has 97 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 83 seats, Congress 29 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) eight seats, Samajwadi Party (SP) six seats, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) two seats and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) one seat.