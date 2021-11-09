Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai civic polls: BMC to set up 20 kiosks for citizens to verify names on voters’ list
mumbai news

Mumbai civic polls: BMC to set up 20 kiosks for citizens to verify names on voters’ list

Citizens turning 18 on or before January 1, 2022, can register themselves online till November 30 on the voters’ list. The Mumbai civic body polls are slated to be held early next year
Officials from the election department of BMC said citizens in Mumbai can register their names on http://www.nvsp.in and http://www.ceo.maharashtra.nic.in and call the toll-free number 1950 for inquiries. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 09:25 PM IST
By Mehul R Thakkar

Ahead of the civic polls that are slated to be held early next year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will install 20 electronic kiosks where citizens can verify their name, address and other information in the electoral roll. The initiative is being undertaken to avert complaints of missing names on voting day and to encourage people to register themselves as voters.

On Tuesday, BMC’s standing committee approved a proposal for setting up 20 kiosks. According to BMC proposal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had on November 1 published the voters’ list used in the last Assembly election in 2019. Following this, BMC urged citizens to check their names in the list which will be available at the kiosks. If citizens find their names missing, they should approach ECI for rectification, the proposal said.

According to the tentative timeline, the process of rectification on voters’ list such as deletion of names of deceased or relocated people and duplicate names will take place. After deletion of the names, the election body will invite suggestions and objections by December 20. Citizens turning 18 on or before January 1, 2022, can register themselves online till November 30.

RELATED STORIES

Officials from BMC’s election department said people can register their names on http://www.nvsp.in and http://www.ceo.maharashtra.nic.in and call the toll-free number 1950 for inquiries.

ECI has also launched a special drive for new voter registration and rectification of electoral rolls. After suggestions and objections, the final voter list will be announced on January 5, 2022.

Currently in the civic house of 227, the Shiv Sena has 97 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 83 seats, Congress 29 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) eight seats, Samajwadi Party (SP) six seats, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) two seats and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) one seat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP