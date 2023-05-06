CM’s meetings for his party MLAs irks ally BJP, other parties

Mumbai: In a move that has upset opposition MLAs and even those from the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has begun holding dedicated meetings with MLAs from his faction on the issues and development works in their constituencies. The riled MLAs from other parties say the CM is being biased and should treat all legislators equally. In the past too, BJP MLAs had complained to deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis about CM EknathShinde’s alleged favouritism. Immediately after the government was formed, the MLAs had taken up the issue of Shinde using his discretionary powers to release special funds from the rural and urban development departments only to the 40 rebel MLAs who helped him split the Shiv Sena. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Shinde has so far met Santosh Bangar, Sanjay Gaikwad and Sada Sarvankar from his faction as well as Mumbai MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who recently left Uddhav Thackeray to join the Shinde camp. MLA Bachchu Kadu, whose party Prahar Janshakti Party has two MLAs, also met Shinde last month. By all accounts, the CM discusses problems and stalled projects and does what he can to give them a push.

“This is happening for the first time in the state,” said an official from the chief minister’s office. “It has upset not only opposition MLAs but also those from Shinde’s ally, the BJP. After the issue was taken to the party leadership, the CM has now decided to hold meetings for BJP MLAs as well. The first one to be entertained was Atul Bhatkhalkar from Kandivali constituency. But the meeting scheduled for Thursday was cancelled at the last minute.”

In the past too, BJP MLAs had complained to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis about Shinde’s alleged favouritism. Immediately after the government was formed, the MLAs had taken up the issue of Shinde using his discretionary powers to release special funds from the rural and urban development departments only to the 40 rebel MLAs who helped him split the Shiv Sena.

“Shinde camp MLAs get even special projects and infrastructure projects sanctioned on priority,” said a BJP MLA. “An independent like Bachchu Kadu has been given huge funds for his constituency, after which he has stopped pushing for a cabinet berth during next expansion.” Although the area development fund of ₹5 crore per annum is distributed to all MLAs regardless of their party, ruling parties ensure additional funds to their legislators to enhance their prospects of winning elections.

NCP whip and Amalner MLA Anil Patil emphasised that such a thing was happening for the first time. “Shinde has always been biased against members from other parties,” he said. “Even as urban development minister in the MVA government, he would work in the interest of his own party MLAs. This is unprecedented and not in accordance with the culture of Maharashtra. He is not the CM of any single party or alliance, he leads the entire state.”

Interestingly, the 40 rebel MLAs had alleged that they were helpless in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, as the then deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar would favour his party MLAs while releasing funds.

BJP MLA Bhatkhalkar, who was the first to get an appointment for the dedicated meeting on his constituency’s issues, however, said that a CM holding meeting for constituencies was not a new practice. “Even Devendra Fadnavis used to hold them, although those would be region-wise,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “The Shinde-Fadnavis government has restricted itself to 40 ‘khoke’-loving MLAs in the 288-member assembly. This is happening for the first time in Maharashtra. It also shows that all is not well in the ruling alliance.”

