Mumbai Congress demands resignation of BJP Mumbai chief over FIR in flat case

Mumbai Congress on Saturday demanded resignation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, from the state legislature and from his post as BJP Mumbai president, after a first information report (FIR) was filed against him by a 54-year-old woman. The woman accused Lodha of defrauding her and not handing her possession of her flat, despite payment. The Congress alleged Lodha also demanded money from the woman beyond the due payment and threatened to not hand over the flat if the said amount was not paid.

In a statement, Mumbai Congress chief Ashok Jagtap also taunted Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to use his investigative skills in the matter. Jagtap alleged that for Lodha’s Palava project in Kalyan and Dombivli, the builder seized hundreds of acres of land from farmers.

In a Twitter clarification issued by Lodha on Saturday said the complainant was a persistent defaulter “who has not made payment of her dues (Worli flat) for many years, and is therefore liable to pay applicable penalty as per RERA”. Lodha’s Twitter statement said that on the basis of the woman’s complaint, NM Joshi Marg police station, which has jurisdiction in the area where her flat is located, investigated the matter in December 2019. The company filed a case against her for default and cancellation more than 12 months ago.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Saturday told Hindustan Times, “I do not have anything to do with the matter. I have clarified everything on my Twitter.”