Mumbai: Cop suspended for rape of colleague, threatening her of acid attack

A constable attached to Malabar Hill traffic police division has been suspended after his colleague lodged a complaint against him, alleging that he had raped her on multiple occasions, threatened to throw acid on her face and also uploaded her videos on social media. The accused also stalked the complainant and sent her objectionable content to the man who was to marry her, in order to foil her marriage.

Pravin Padwal, additional commissioner of police (traffic) said constable Madhav Krishna Vasave was recently suspended pending departmental inquiry.

In her complaint to Byculla police last month, the woman constable had alleged that Vasave had befriended her some years ago, and on the pretext of marrying her, raped her on multiple instances. Later the complainant decided to marry another man, said a police source.

On learning this, Vasave allegedly threatened her against marrying the other man.

“Vasave used to stalk her, abuse her and also threatened to throw acid on her face and to upload videos of their intimate moments, on social media,” said a police officer.

The woman constable then filed a complaint against Vasave and a first information report (FIR) was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

The traffic branch was informed about the FIR against their unit member, following which senior officers suspended him. The suspension order states that Vasave’s acts amounts to indiscipline and irresponsible behaviour and maligns the image of the police department in the society.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 3) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said Vasave has secured interim relief from the arrest from court after seeking anticipatory bail.