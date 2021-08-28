Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to man booked for son’s rash driving

A Mumbai sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to a man booked for culpable homicide after his son, while driving without a license, rammed their car into a stationary bus last year
By Vinay Dalvi
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Image for representation. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The court said the relief to Sharad Jain was granted primarily because the investigation in the case was complete and a charge sheet has been filed against them. It added no purpose would have been served by rejecting pre-arrest bail pleas.

The father-son duo was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, disobedience to quarantine rules, and rash and negligent driving.

The accident happened on May 12, 2020, when five teenagers were on their way to a late afternoon excursion in violation of Covid-19 lockdown rules. One of their cars crashed into the stationary bus on Marine Drive after its driver lost control of the vehicle.

A magistrate court granted Jain’s son bail on May 18, 2020. When it came to light that the teenager was driving without a licence, police added culpable homicide not amounting to the murder charge and also booked his father. The father was booked for allowing his son to drive the car despite knowing that he did not have a driving licence.

Jain’s lawyers argued that their passports were submitted with the police. They were ready to abide by all the conditions imposed by the court and his son was already out on bail, he added.

Jain was granted anticipatory bail in lieu of 25,000 bond.

