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Mumbai court grants bail to concert organiser arrested in drug overdose death case

Mumbai court grants bail to concert organiser arrested in drug overdose death case

Published on: May 07, 2026 09:49 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A special court in Mumbai on Thursday granted bail to an an organiser of a techno concert at the suburban Goregaon that turned tragic after two MBA students, who attended the show, died due to a suspected drug overdose.

Mumbai court grants bail to concert organiser arrested in drug overdose death case

While event organiser Akash Samal, who runs an artist and celebrity management firm, was granted bail, three other accused in the case were denied similar relief by the court set up under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The reasoned orders were not available yet.

Two MBA students died and several others were hospitalized following a suspected drug overdose at a techno music concert at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon on April 11.

Preliminary reports suggested the victims consumed MDMA pills, causing severe symptoms like breathlessness and dizziness during the event. The concert was attended by 3,000-4,000 people and, according to reports, continued beyond permitted hours.

A case has been registered against multiple individuals under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to culpable homicide and acts endangering life or personal safety. The accused have also been booked under the Maharashtra Alcohol Act and the NDPS Act.

Further, the plea highlighted that NESCO was "solely and exclusively entitled to collecting gross revenue and all money in relation to the event".

Hence, the allegation that Samal, along with NESCO, conspired to allow passage of drugs at the venue "fails to inspire confidence to make out a case against the applicant, it argued.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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