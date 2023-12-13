Mumbai crime branch nabs fugitive drug suppliers from Odisha

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended two drug suppliers from Odisha who had been evading authorities for two years. The arrests are linked to an interstate drug racket where 1,800 kilograms of marijuana were seized in Vikhroli on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in 2021.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ANC intercepted a truck in February 2021 on EEH based on a tip-off, leading to the seizure of the contraband valued at ₹3.6 crore. Three suspects were arrested at the time and are currently in judicial custody. The recently arrested accused are identified as Lakshmikant Rama Pradhan alias Lakshmibhai and Vidyadhar Vrindavan Pradhan, natives of Kandhamal district in Odisha.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The duo had reportedly been in hiding in Telangana, Hyderabad, and Nepal since 2021. Acting on recent information, the Ghatkopar ANC unit arrested both in Brahmapur district in Odisha on December 9. They were brought to Mumbai on transit remand and produced in court on Tuesday, subsequently remanded in police custody till December 20.

Apart from the narcotics case in Navghar police station in Mumbai, Lakshmikant has four cases of murder, attempt to murder, and kidnapping registered against him in Odisha. Vrindadhar, the other accused, has three cases involving murder, attempt to murder, and kidnapping registered against him, according to ANC officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police in the earlier case of 2021, officials of the Ghatkopar ANC received a tip-off, laid a trap, and intercepted a vehicle in Vikhroli. Two persons identified as Akash Yadav, 25, and Dinesh Kumar Saroj, 23, were taken into custody. Both confessed during interrogation to being hired by Sandeep Satpute, part of a larger drug syndicate supplying contraband from Bhiwandi.

Yadav and Saroj were aware of the contraband in the truck and were taking the truck to a godown in Bhiwandi which is owned by Satpute. The accused were involved in supplying drugs for several years and brought contraband in trucks from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border to Mumbai and while transporting the contraband Yadav and Saroj do not use mobile phones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Marijuana was stuffed between sacks of coconut to avoid being caught by police. Satpute used to supply drugs in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, and Palghar districts. During interrogation, Satpute confessed the name of Lakshmi Pradhan who is a native of Kandhamal district in Odisha. The trio, Yadav, Saroj, and Satpute, are already in judicial custody with charges filed against them in 2021.