Mumbai division has the most number of transgender students appearing for HSC and SSC exams

Mumbai: Mumbai division has the most number of transgender students — 42 — appearing under the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) compared to other divisions within Maharashtra. Of them, 23 will appear for their SSC exams, while 19 students will sit for HSC examinations in Mumbai division.

The section for transgender students was first introduced in 2019.

In all, 229 transgender students will be taking the MSBSHSE exams, this year — 40 will appear from Nashik, 37 from Pune and 35 from Aurangabad divisions across the State. Last year, Pune division had listed highest number of transgender persons -57- appearing for the exams compared to other divisions. In 2019, Mumbai had the highest transgender students at 62 compared to other divisions in the state.

Sridevi Londhe, one of Mumbai University’s first transgender students to graduate in 2019, is glad to know that an increasing number of students are accepting their identity. “Fear and harassment prevailed during my school days, even visiting the washroom in school involved a lot of hesitance. However now due to exposure through media everyone has access to information and has gained knowledge regarding Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender (LGBTQ) community. The new generation does not have that kind of fear and are comfortable to openly reveal their identity. Still there is a greater acceptance in cities compared to smaller towns or rural areas,” she said.

Although Mumbai, Nasik and Pune have more students appearing under this category, there are a few students from Latur, Kolhapur and Konkan divisions as well who have enrolled themselves in the third gender category. Educationalists feel education should be inclusive and accessible for everyone.

“The awareness in cities is more and this could probably be the reason for more students from cosmopolitan regions. However this is a positive initiative and should reach out to more areas,” said Dr Naresh Chandra, an Educationalist and former Pro-vice Chancellor of Mumbai University.