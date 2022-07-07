Mumbai: Film producer Sandeep Singh gets death threat, files police complaint

Film producer Sandeep Singh on Thursday filed a police complaint after a Facebook user issued death threats to him saying he would be killed the way popular Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered.

The Amboli police started investigations into the complaint lodged by Singh, whose next film is based on the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Crime branch is also conducting a parallel probe.

Sandeep Singh, known for producing movies like Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi and Jhund, founded the film production company Legend Studios in 2015.

The producer has his own Facebook page by name ‘Sandeep Singh 09’ which has over 25 thousand followers.

On Wednesday, he received threats on Facebook from a user named, Krishna Singh Rajput.

According to police sources, the suspect - Rajput on Facebook messenger, sent a threat message to Singh saying: Chinta mat karna, jis tarah Moosawala ko goli maari gaya hai, uss tarah tujhe bhi mara jaayega, wait kar aur yaad rakh. (Don’t worry, the way Moosewala was shot dead, the same way you too will be killed, wait and keep this in mind).

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

Singh, a resident of Veera Desai road in Andheri west, immediately approached police and reported the threat. The Amboli police then registered an FIR.

Singh’s spokesperson Deepak Sahu said that the producer does not know the person who has threatened to kill him. “We did not take the threat lightly and have filed the police complaint. The police are probing the matter,” Sahu said.

Sources said ever since the producer has made films on certain controversial subjects, it could be one of the reasons behind receiving such a threat. Singh’s next movie Randeep Hooda-starrer Swantantra Veer Savarkar is going on floor in August.

Senior inspector of Amboli police station Bandopant Bansode said, “We have registered a case on the complaint of producer Sandeep Singh and trying to obtain details of the Facebook user. The accused person is not known to the complainant. It is still unclear what the motive is behind issuing the threat. We have sought details from the service provider and also taking help of cyber police to trace the culprit. The investigation is on.”

Last month, Bollywood star Salman Khan had also received similar threats. Besides, the actor’s Jodhpur based lawyer, advocate Hastimal Saraswat, also received a threatening letter.