After many delays, new AC electric DD buses to hit the road

Mumbai: After much delay, Mumbai has finally got four new air-conditioned electric double-decker buses in its fleet, which will hit the roads once final approvals come in from the RTO next week. On May 21, BEST also became the first city transport utility in India to carry G20 delegates, who are here for the environmental group meeting. Three BEST Premium buses have been deployed for them for three days.

Mumbai, India - May 21, 2023: A new Double decker bus parked at Anik Bus Depot, Sion in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BEST officials are expecting one more AC e-double-decker bus before the end of May. With this, the number of AC e-double-decker buses operating in the city will go up to seven. However, BEST is unhappy with the slow delivery schedule of the manufacturer, Switch Mobility, and has stated that it has stopped maintaining deadlines for delivery of the buses.

Lokesh Chandra, General Manager, BEST, said that route number 116 from CSMT to Gateway of India had been identified for the new buses, since it was popular with office-goers and heavily used by tourists as well. Currently, the two AC double-decker buses in use are also being operated on this route but the frequency is very poor.

The buses arrived in the city on Saturday and have been temporarily parked at two different locations: two at the Colaba bus depot and the other two at the Anik depot. According to BEST, the manufacturer Switch Mobility had promised to supply them with 20 such e-double decker buses by March.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BEST has made some changes in the new lot of buses. The seats blocking the emergency exit on the lower floor have been removed, seats have been added in the upper deck, and the placement of handles on the staircase have been changed among other things. The fleet of 38 double-decker buses will be replaced by AC e-double decker buses in a phased manner. An order for 200 AC e-double decker buses has already been placed by BEST.

Meanwhile the BEST Undertaking became the first city transport utility in India to become an official partner for transporting the G20 delegates. The Undertaking is earning ₹15,000 per day for each premium bus used to transport delegates. There are 100 such luxury electric premium AC buses in the fleet and seats can be reserved through the Chalo app. The premium buses travel at least 12 different routes, and over 7,000 daily passengers use them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a proud moment for BEST,” said Chandra. “At 464 buses, we are operating the largest fleet of electric buses in India . Our entire fleet will be 50 percent electric by the end of this year, and by 2026 Mumbai will have a 100 percent electric fleet of 10,000 buses.”

The electric buses are being funded under the National Clean Air Programme of the ministry of environment. Once operational, BEST will reduce CO2 emissions by 6.5 million tonnes and save 6,000 million tonnes of fossil fuel. The Undertaking is also working to monetise carbon credits and has an estimated revenue of ₹500 crore over 10 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON