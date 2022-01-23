Mumbai fire: Regular electrical and fire safety audits must to prevent accidents: experts

Mumbai: Last October, a fire was reported from the 19th floor of the 60-storey One Avighna Park in Currey Road, claiming one life. A month later, two senior citizens were killed in a blaze at Kandivali’s Hansa Heritage. The Kamala Building fire in Tardeo on Saturday, where six people died, was an addition to the list of major fires in the city in the last three months.

Data from the Mumbai fire brigade shows 70% of the fire incidents are caused by electrical short circuit.

An officer said, “There are three aspects to fire safety. Why fires do occur in residential high-rises; how a blaze that has already broken out in a building can be controlled; and how we can prevent loss of lives.”

According to the fire officer, regular audits and repairs to electrical wires in buildings are a must. “A functional firefighting system is the first buffer of safety for residents, and it prevents damage to property as well. In the absence of it, the fire brigade has to set up its own equipment, which consumes the precious first few minutes. This in turn leads to raging fires, and loss of life.”

The officer said citizens must be aware of fire safety rules and owners or residents of a building should hold regular fire drills. “Fire exits should not be blocked at any cost.”

Owners or occupiers of all buildings are required to conduct bi-annual fire safety audits to ensure the firefighting equipment are in working condition. The audit reports should be sent to the fire brigade.

The Mumbai fire brigade has also been tasked with fire compliance responsibilities. After the fire at Kamala Mills, a separate unit was set up with 34 fire compliance officers to carry out surprise inspections at residential and commercial buildings.

From November 18, 2021, to January 8, 2022, as many as 223 high-rises were inspected and notices were issued under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act 2006.

Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation held a meeting of the chief fire officer, officials from its mechanical and electrical department, development plan department, and a representative of chief electrical inspector, Maharashtra. It was decided to conduct periodic electrical audit of all buildings to reduce the fire incidents caused by defective electric circuit.

Vilas Nagalkar, a city-based architect, said, “It is crucial to have regular electrical and fire safety audits. There are also third-party agencies who can be hired for facility management in buildings.”