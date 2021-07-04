Mumbai: Fuel price hike: Petrol now at 105.58 per litre, diesel 96.91

Fuel prices surged in the city again on Sunday. One litre of petrol was priced at ₹105.58, while one litre of diesel was available at ₹96.91 in the city.

As diesel inches closer to ₹97 in the city, an increase of 34 paise and 19 paise were witnessed on petrol and diesel respectively.

Fuel prices remained constant in the city on Saturday after petrol crossed ₹105 per litre on Friday. One litre of petrol was available at ₹105.24, while one litre of diesel was priced at ₹96.72 on Saturday.

In neighbouring Thane, diesel crossed ₹97 on Sunday and was available for ₹97.03 per litre. One litre of petrol was priced at ₹105.70.

Petrol price crossed ₹100 per litre mark in Mumbai on May 29. Fuel prices in the city have been on an increase since May 3.

Diesel is priced the highest in Maharashtra with one litre at ₹98.37 in Amravati and one litre of petrol is priced highest in Parbhani at ₹107.89 on Saturday.

In other metro cities in India, petrol was priced highest in Mumbai while diesel was highest in Hyderabad on Sunday. A litre of diesel was priced at ₹97.40 in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the national capital Delhi, a litre of petrol inched closer to the ₹100 mark. One litre of petrol was priced at ₹99.51 in Delhi.