One more Khar Danda fire victim succumbs to injuries

Mumbai: One more Khar Danda gas leak fire mishap victim died at National Burns Centre (NBC), Airoli, on Sunday morning. The deceased, Nikita Mandlik, 30, had sustained 49% burn injuries and was on ventilator.

Dr Sunil Keswani, medical director at NBC, said, “Mandlik had lung injuries due to smoke inhalation. She was taken up for surgery, but she succumbed to her injuries.”

On May 20, Sakubai Jaiswal, 65, had succumbed to her injuries. According to the hospital officials, Jaiswal had sustained 87% burn injuries and she too was on ventilator.

The Jaiswals—Sakubai, Sunil, 30, Priyanka, 29, and Pratham, 6, along with Viaashka Chavan, 7, and Nikita Mandlik, 30—had sustained severe burn injuries in a fire caused by suspected gas leakage at Jaiswal’s one-plus-one chawl residence in Khar Danda, Bandra, on May 15.

“The second autografting of Priyanka was performed on Monday and Prathamesh was scheduled for Tuesday. Sunil and Viaashka are also stable,” Dr Keswani added.

Both the children suffered around 60% burn injuries, whereas Priyanka suffered 44% and Sunil 32%. HT on May 17 had reported on their relatives’ struggle to arrange funds for the victims.

The family said that they have spent around ₹12,50,000, exhausting their savings, borrowing money and by selling gold, for the treatment of the victims and need further ₹13,00,000 (as per hospital estimate) as medicine and diagnostics tests for the remaining four victims.

Sagar Tike, son-in-law of Sakubai Jaiswal said, “The hospital has waived doctor fees and stay charges. We have been asked to pay for the diagnostics and medicines. Five relatives are constantly at the hospital with the victims. This has led to further dip in income since family members have to be there with the patients.”

“I work as a driver and earn around ₹15,000 a month. I have not been able to go to work as of now. Some old customers of Sakubai helped raise around ₹45,000. We are reaching out to various organisations for help and awaiting their response,” Tike added.

Sanjay Manjrekar, chief fire officer, had said that there was a gas leakage, and the fire was ignited after a resident of the chawl lit a matchstick. “The household items caught fire and that is how residents were injured. They were admitted to the hospital even before the fire brigade could arrive at the spot,” he had said.

(With inputs from Somita Pal)