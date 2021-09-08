Mumbai gets entire year’s drinking water stock as lake levels cross 92 per cent

The water level in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city has gone above 92%, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. This indicates that the city has ample amount of water till the next one year and is unlikely to have any water cuts.

A final decision on water cuts is taken annually on October 1, following the withdrawal of monsoon.

Of the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city, Tulsi, Vihar, Tansa and Modak Sagar Lakes, have already overflown once this monsoon. According to BMC’s data, the current stock of water in Tulsi and Vihar lakes is 100%, while Tansa has with 99% water and Modak Sagar has 91% water content.

The seven lakes that supply water to the city are located in Mumbai as well as in neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.

Between July 16 and 23, the catchment areas of the lakes received maximum water. On July 17, the overall water level in the seven lakes was just 17% and BMC was considering to announce water cut.

However, by July 22, the water level had crossed the 50%-mark, followed by the 60%-mark on July 24 and 70% on July 28. On Tuesday, the water level was 92.75% in the seven lakes, as against the 97.97%% in 2020 and 97.83% in 2019.

Bhatsa dam in Thane, which supplies 55% of the total annual water requirement of the city, has 97% water stock, which was 97% last year on the same date. In case of the Upper Vaitarna, the water level is 80% as on Friday. Last year, the level stood at 96% on September 7. The Middle Vaitarna has 95% of water stock as opposed to the 96% on September 7 last year.

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems — the Vaitarna system supplies water to the western suburbs and the Island city, and the Bhatsa system that provides water to the eastern suburbs.

The civic body supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres. In order to meet the shortfall, BMC has been exploring several ways to increase water supply to the city. Around two months ago, the civic body signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an Israel-based firm for the city’s first desalination project at Manori in Malad. Under this project, BMC plans to turn seawater into drinking water, and the pilot project is expected to be ready by 2025.

Mumbai’s daily drinking water demand

4,000 million litres

Water supplied by BMC

3,850 million litres

Water level in lakes (in metres)

Upper Vaitarna

September 7, 2021: 602.14

September 7, 2020: 603.28

Middle Vaitarna

September 7, 2021: 283.46

September 7, 2020: 283.86

Modak Sagar

September 7, 2021: 161.83

September 7, 2020: 163.00

Bhatsa

September 7, 2021: 140.57

September 7, 2020: 141.52

Tulsi

September 7, 2021: 139.20

September 7, 2020: 139.14

Vihar Lake

September 7, 2021: 80.25

September 7, 2020: 80.15

Tansa

September 7, 2021: 128.61

September 7, 2020: 128.61

Total water storage capacity 1,447,363 million litres

Water content

September 7, 2021: 1,342,485 million litres (92.75%)

September 7, 2020: 1,417,931 million litres (97.97%)

September 7, 2019: 1,415,978 million litres (97.83%)