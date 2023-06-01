Now, deemed conveyance for self-development projects within 30 days

MUMBAI: In a major relief to co-operative housing societies, the state on Wednesday issued a Government Resolution (GR) making it binding on officials to issue deemed conveyance to self-development projects within 30 days.

A conveyance deed is a vital legal document that transfers the ownership of land to a cooperative housing society from a developer or from the previous landowner.

The government had already issued a GR pertaining to facilitating deemed conveyance on June 22, 2018. Amending the GR, the government directive reduced the six-month deadline for clearances for deemed conveyance to 30 days.

“After the co-operative housing society passes a resolution in its general body to go for self-development and submits a proposal for deemed conveyance, it will be binding on the competent authority to take a decision within one month from the date of submission,” the GR said directing district deputy registrar, joint registrar at CIDCO and other competent authorities to facilitate clearances.

Conveyance of the land they stand on is critical for co-operative housing societies when they opt for redevelopment, and obtaining the conveyance was a cumbersome process which could take months. On May 14, housing minister Fadnavis and chief minister Eknath Shinde both addressed a co-operative housing society conference at Nesco Grounds in Goregaon and promised that their government will implement key initiatives to facilitate the deemed conveyance process for co-operative housing societies.

Fadnavis said the registration of the documents will be completed in 10 days, and the registration of the property card will be done in four days. “To make it mandatory and legally binding on the administration, we are making amendments in the existing laws,” he said. He also announced several initiatives to boost the self-development model and said the housing department had set up a special cell for approving self-development projects within three months. He said the restriction of the 9-metre road width has been removed to facilitate a self-development project stalled for years.

