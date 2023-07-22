Liquor shops to lose licence if found open after 10pm

Mumbai: The state government on Friday said that they will cancel licences of liquor shops if they are found to be violating the 10pm deadline of closing their respective outlets. They announced that strict action against liquor shops that violate the norm of a 50-metre distance from the schools and colleges. HT Image

The development came after the issue of liquor shops rampantly violating rules, and the rise of illegal liquor sales, were raised in the state assembly on Friday. Additionally, the issue of poor rate of conviction in the cases related to liquor consumption, supply and sale was also raised.

BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar even demanded that cases of illegal country liquor be treated as poisonous chemicals so that the criminals involved in it are subjected to stricter punishment.

Kandivali MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar (BJP) said that Mumbai shops rampantly violate the 10 pm deadline, and the complaints against them are not paid heed to. He said that many shops violate the mandatory condition of their distance of 50 metres from schools, colleges and temples. “The authorities measure the distance in such a manner that they are shown out of the limit. However, they are actually near temples and educational institutions,” he said.

Replying to the queries, excise minister Shambhuraj Desai said that serious action would be taken against the liquor shops violating the rules. “The shops violating the 10pm deadline would be warned twice, and on the violation of the third time, their licences would be cancelled. Action would be taken against the liquor shops violating the norms related to the distance from schools, colleges and religious structures,” he added.

Desai said that the conviction rate of the cases registered under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act has improved to 3.11% this year from just 0.42% last year. He said that with the help of the additional workforce that has been recently recruited, the rate will improve further.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government would consider increasing the punishment in the cases registered under the Act. He said that the demand to treat illegal liquor with poisonous chemicals will also be considered.

Surendra P Gangan