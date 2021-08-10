Mumbai: Lake levels that give drinking water to city 80.6% full

The total water stock in the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai is at 80.6%, or 1,166,623 million litres, compared to 50.5%, or 731,283 litres the same day last year, and 91.4% or 1,324,007 litres on the same day in 2019. The available stock as of Monday morning will suffice the city for over 270 days.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) provides 3,850 million litres of water to the city per day. The city receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes, whose total water capacity is 1,447,363 million litres.

Tulsi lake was the first one to overflow this monsoon, on July 16, followed by Vihar on July 18. Modak Sagar and Tansa lake overflowed on July 22. Through the monsoon, Tulsi lake has received the maximum amount of total rainfall at 3,260mm and has 100% useful water content at present, followed by Vihar (2,182mm rainfall, 100% useful water content). Upper Vaitarna has received a total of 1,594mm of rainfall this monsoon and has 64.2% useful water content. Modak Sagar has received 1,987mm rainfall and has 96.8% useful water content, and Tansa has received 1,791mm and has 99.1% useful water content. Middle Vaitarna has received 1,656 mm rain and has 83.8% useful water content, and Bhatsa has received 1,740mm rainfall, and has 76.3% useful water content at present.