Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central & Western Railway services affected

Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: The Central and Western Railway will conduct Mega and Jumbo block on Sunday to maintain railway tracks and other works under the zones.

The details are as follows:

Central line:

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚 – 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟖.𝟑𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟏.𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦

Harbour line:

𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐚 - 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟏𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟏𝟎 𝐩𝐦⁣

𝐒𝐩𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐒𝐌𝐓 - 𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐚 & 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 - 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐥

Western line:

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 - 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟑𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟑𝟓 𝐩𝐦