Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central & Western Railway services affected

ByHT News Desk
Aug 06, 2023 09:02 AM IST

  • Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: The Central & Western Railway will halt services on Sunday due to issues such as maintenance of railway tracks.

Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: The Central and Western Railway will conduct Mega and Jumbo block on Sunday to maintain railway tracks and other works under the zones.

Passengers travelling in a local train in Mumbai.

The details are as follows:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 06 Aug 2023 08:49 AM

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central Railway posts notice announcing block in services on Sunday

  • Sun, 06 Aug 2023 08:27 AM

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: WR to undertake a five hour Jumbo Block on Down Slow lines between Marine Lines & Mahim stations frm 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday: Western Railway

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: “WR to undertake a five hour Jumbo Block on Down Slow lines btwn Marine Lines & Mahim stns frm 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 6th August 2023 inorder to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, etc,” Western Railway writes in a post on X on Saturday.

  • Sun, 06 Aug 2023 08:04 AM

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Harbour Route trains ran late by 10 minutes on Saturday, X user notes 

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Taking to X a user wrote on Saturday, "Navi Mumbai

    Harbor Route trains running late by 10 minutesPanvel to CST train remained closed for 20 minutes due to crack in the track between Vashi and Sanpada

    The incident is at 8.12 and now the local train is being released slowly."

  • Sun, 06 Aug 2023 07:50 AM

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: List of services affected due to maintenance works

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Here are the list of rail services affected due to block on Central, Western Rail lines:

    Central Line:

    𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚 – 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟖.𝟑𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟏.𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦

    Harbour Line:

    𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐚 - 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟏𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟏𝟎 𝐩𝐦⁣

    𝐒𝐩𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐒𝐌𝐓 - 𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐚 & 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 - 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐥

    Transharbour Line:

    No Block

    Urban Line:

    No Block

    Western Line:

    𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 - 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟑𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟑𝟓 𝐩𝐦

  • Sun, 06 Aug 2023 07:34 AM

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central, Western Railway services affected

    Mumbai Local Train Block Live Updates: Central and Western Railway services will be affected on Sunday owing to maintenance issues on the tracks.

