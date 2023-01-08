Mumbai mega block today: List of trains/routes affected

Mumbai's suburban railway network may be impacted on some routes due to maintenance work on Sunday. The Central Railway will operate Mega Block on Trans Harbour and Harbour Lines for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Check the full list of routes and trains that will be impacted.

>Thane-Vashi/Nerul Up and Dn Transharbour lines will be disrupted from 11.10am to 4.10pm.

>Dn line services for Vashi/Nerul/ Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35am to 4.07pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi/Nerul/ Panvel from 10.25am to 4.09pm will remain cancelled.

>Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti/Bandra Dn Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti/Bandra–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour line from 11.10am to 4.10pm will be disrupted.

>Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 1104 am to 4.47pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48am to 4.43pm will remain cancelled.

>Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.07am to 3.20pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45am to 5.13pm will remain suspended. However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

>Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00am to 6.00pm.

