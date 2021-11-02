Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai local train service suspended between Virar and Dahanu
mumbai news

Mumbai local train service suspended between Virar and Dahanu

The information about disruption of local train service on the Virar-Dahanu line was shared by the DRM on Twitter. Earlier, engine of a goods train had failed near Virar railway station.
The footfall in local train services has increased as the Covid situation eased in Mumbai.(HT Photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:12 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The local train services between Virar and Dahanu stations in Mumbai have been suspended. The update was shared by the divisional railway manager (DRM), Western Railway.

"Due to technical reasons Local train services between Virar and Dahanu Raod has been suspended until further information," the DRM posted on Twitter.

Earlier, engine of a goods train had failed near Virar railway station.

The footfall in Mumbai local trains started increasing as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation started improving in India's financial capital.

Following the demands from passengers, the Maharashtra government on Sunday permitted the Central and Western Railway to restart issuing of daily tickets on their suburban railway network for all those who are fully vaccinated and have completed the mandatory cooling period of 14 days after vaccination.

RELATED STORIES

The state government had asked the railways to discontinue daily tickets and issue only monthly passes after resumption of the train services following the second wave of Covid-19. Only people working in the essential services were allowed to get daily tickets.

Further, to increase its revenue, the Western Railway has introduced infotainment screens in compartments of eight local trains.

The project is part of a non-fare revenue scheme and around 20 local trains will be fitted with such infotainment screens in the coming future.

Topics
mumbai mumbai local train
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
