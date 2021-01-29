Mumbai local trains open to all from February 1 but only within 3 time slots

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday allowed the general public to use the suburban train services in Mumbai starting February 1. The timings for general public’s use of the local train service will, however, be restricted to avoid crowding, said officials.

The suburban train services--the biggest mode of public transport in Mumbai-- was shut since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, workforce in essential services, women, and some other categories were subsequently allowed to use the service after easing of restrictions in place to contain the disease.

According to the new directives, general commuters will be allowed to board locals till 7am in the morning, then between 12 to 4pm in the afternoon and from 9 pm till the last local of the day in the night. This means the general public will not be allowed to travel between 7am and 12 noon and between 4pm and 9 pm, which are considered peak travel hours.

The state government has also allowed shops and restaurants in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to remain open till 11pm and 1am, respectively.

The government has also urged offices to go for staggered working hours to ensure less crowding in trains, considered the lifeline of the city.