Court fails to see plight of Marathis: Sena on border dispute with Karnataka
Amid the political bickering between Maharashtra and Karnataka over their border dispute, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday said the latter has pledged to remove Marathi culture and language from Belgaum region evnen as the issue remains in the Supreme Court.
“The border dispute is pending in the Supreme Court. People like Arnab and Kangana get quick justice in the court, but can’t the Supreme Court see the anger and the blood spilled by Marathi brothers? While the case is pending in the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government gave the second capital status to Belgaum and built Vidhan Bhavan there. Is this not contempt of court?” the editorial asked.
It further slammed Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi over his demand that Mumbai be made a Union Territory. The Sena mouthpiece also cornered the state Bharatiya Janata Party leaders over their silence on remarks made by Savadi, himself a BJP leader.
“Savadi has insulted the 105 martyrs of the united Maharashtra movement (People who had died during the agitations for inclusion of Mumbai in Maharashtra).
Savadi is a BJP leader...will they [BJP] at least condemn his statement,” the editorial said.
The border dispute has been raging for the past three days now. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had demanded that the disputed areas should be made Union Territory till the resolution of the matter. The Maharashtra government on Thursday re-released an old documentary that makes case for inclusion of Belgaum and other border areas in the state.
