Mumbai local trains see surge in passengers; 3.7 million commute everyday
Passengers on suburban local trains in Mumbai have increased since the services were resumed for the general public on February 1. Nearly 3.7 million passengers commute everyday by the local train network on the Central and the Western Railway.
Two million passengers on the Central Railway and 1.7 million passengers travel on the Western Railway everyday. The first week of February saw nearly 3.2 million passengers travel everyday by the local trains.
Also Read | With Mumbai locals open to all, BEST buses see drop in riders
The general public is allowed to commute by local trains during particular time slots: from the first train service till 7am; 12pm to 4pm; and after 9pm.
“There has been an increase in the number of commuters on both Central and Western Railway. Average daily commuters have increased, ” said a senior Central Railway official.
Local train services for the general public were suspended on March 23,2020, due to the spread of coronavirus in the city. Later, services were resumed for employees working in essential care on July 15,2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC says over 15 lakh people fined for not wearing facemasks since April 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai local trains see surge in passengers; 3.7 million commute everyday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surge in Covid-19 cases in Maha: Find out which districts have high caseload
- The state has seen a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days which has led to the government to say that it will be forced to impose another lockdown if people keep flouting the guidelines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandatory RT-PCR tests continue to create problems at Mumbai airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC cites possibility of death by suicide, acquits murder convict
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP case: Transcripts contain proof of my innocence, says Ex-Barc CEO Dasgupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body budget: Drop in funds for gardens, disaster management
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: HSC exams from April 23, SSC from April 29; don’t believe rumours, urges board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
288 commuters in Mumbai local trains fined daily for travelling without masks: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Positivity rate rises to 4% with spike in new Covid-19 cases: Mumbai civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: MMRDA hasn’t given clean chit to TopsGrup, says RA Rajeev
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If citizens don’t follow norms, city might head towards lockdown, Mumbai mayor warns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP case: WhatsApp chats contain proof of my innocence, says Partho Dasgupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Court refuses to deport eight Pakistani nationals held with heroin worth ₹600 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Amid Covid-19 pandemic colleges, alumni help students pay their fees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox