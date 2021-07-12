Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Man kills neighbour over suspicion of having affair with his wife
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man kills neighbour over suspicion of having affair with his wife

Amboli police arrested a 40-year-old Andheri resident on Saturday, for allegedly killing his friend over suspicion that the deceased was having an affair with his wife
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:06 AM IST
HT Image

Amboli police arrested a 40-year-old Andheri resident on Saturday, for allegedly killing his friend over suspicion that the deceased was having an affair with his wife. Police officers said the accused, Rakesh Devendra, had stabbed his friend and neighbour when he found him at the former’s house in his absence.

“Devendra, an employee of a private firm, had suspected that his wife was having an affair with his neighbour Santosh Kirupali, 29, and wanted to shift to stay away from the victim,” said a police officer.

On Saturday morning when Devendra returned from Sion, where they have a flat, along with his son, he found Kirupali at his house. He confronted Kirupali who refused to admit to the affair, leading to a fight. Devendra in a fit of rage grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Kirupali in the stomach.

The neighbours called the police emergency number and reported the incident. Amboli police reached the spot and took Kirupali to a hospital where he was declared dead. The police then conducted panchnama and arrested Devendra.

“Devendra has confessed to the murder,” said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter

Lilly Singh posts pic with Diljit Dosanjh, shares sweet caption. He replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP