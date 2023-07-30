Two booked for reckless driving on Bandra Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: Two motorists involved in separate incidents near the Bandra Worli Sea Link were arrested on Thursday by the Bandra police.

In the first incident, the driver GP Razzaq was arrested for jumping the toll lane at BWSL toll, merging into the convoy of Shinde on Thursday night around 11.45 pm. Razzaq drove into one of the two gates which was closed to the public at the time of the incident, to facilitate the movement of the chief minister’s convoy. He said he did not intend to chase the CM’s convoy, he thought that the convoy was over and wanted to cross the toll gate at the earliest, said the police.

“His employers were on board in the car at the time. They were on their way back home towards south Mumbai. We stopped him at the Worli end of the sea link and informed him that he had broken the law,” said a police officer.

Razzaq was booked under sections 88 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 279 (Rash driving), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Bandra police arrested him the same day and released him on bail the next day.

In the second instance, a complaint on Twitter led the police to register a complaint against an unknown driver and his co-passengers who stopped his SUV on the Bandra-Worli sea link to take pictures. While the post flagging the erroneous behaviour of this motorist was made on Monday, the police registered the official complaint against him on Thursday.

“Stopping a vehicle on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is not allowed. We have noted down the registration number of the vehicle from the picture provided on Twitter and are seeking his details from the RTO. We have also verified the incident by checking the CCTV footage of the given date and time,” said an official.

The driver was booked under section 283 (Danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections 122 and 177 (Leaving vehicle in dangerous position) of the Motor Vehicles Act.