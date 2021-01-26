Mumbai: NCB nabs absconding drug dealer Arif Bhujwala

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested purported drug dealer Arif Bhujwala from Raigad in connection with the south Mumbai-based racket busted by the agency. Bhujwala was on the run after NCB on January 20 busted his drug laboratory at Dongri where he was allegedly manufacturing mephedrone (MD) for more than three years.

An NCB officer said Bhujwala had fled from Mumbai by road and was hiding in Mangaon area of Raigad district at his friend’s place. NCB officers got a tip-off, following which a team went there and brought him to the NCB office in south Mumbai. NCB has also seized four vehicles owned by Bhujwala, said NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Bhujwala’s name cropped up during an interrogation of his associate and notorious drug supplier Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a relative of late underworld don Karim Lala.

Pathan was arrested from Navi Mumbai on January 20 where he was staying after being externed from Mumbai in 2019. The agency recovered MD and a pistol from Pathan. After questioning him, NCB raided Bhujwala’s house at fifth floor of a building in Dongri and recovered one automatic revolver and ₹21,825,600 cash.

The agency also busted a drug laboratory on fourth floor of the same building and seized 5.69kg MD, 1kg methamphetamine and 6.126kg ephedrine. NCB also found packing material, utensils, weighing machines and other apparatus used to manufacture illegal drugs from the lab.

NCB has also seized a diary from Bhujwala’s residence, in which codes and some of the networks of the drug cartel are mentioned. It also found some brown sugar packets at his residence. After inquiring the accused, it was learnt that Bhujwala exported brown sugar, MD and other materials by airway, said NCB officers.

The agency has also found from the diary that the racket had sold drugs worth ₹90 lakh in a few days. During investigation, it came to light that Bhujwala owns at least 40 high-end cars including imported cars and a sports bike. A few car keys were also recovered from his residence in Dongri. He had also invested money in real estate business, added the officer.

The gang allegedly supplied drugs to the UAE, Malaysia and Thailand and Bhujwala allegedly has link with drug networks, operated by members of Dawood gang, in Middle East and European countries, the officer said. As of now, NCB has arrested five members involved in the drug racket run by Pathan and Bhujwala including disk jockey Rohit Verma alias Rahul Verma and a jeweller from Bhiwandi area.