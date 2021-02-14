Mumbai Police hold 3-hour drive to enforce law, nab offenders

A combing and law enforcement exercise carried out across Mumbai by the police between Saturday and Sunday led to the arrest of several criminals, seizure of contraband and arms, as well as imposition of penalties on vehicles, officials said.

The 'All Out Operation' started at 11pm on Saturday and ended at 2am on Sunday, with personnel from all 93 police stations in the metropolis being deployed on the streets, they added.

A senior official said 259 places were checked, 1,278 people accused of various offences were rounded up, 39 wanted accused nabbed, 88 people booked under the NDPS Act and 37 people held with illegal arms.

"We managed to check 11,881 vehicles, and owners of 3,141 were penalised under various Acts, and 31 were held for drunk driving. We took action against 71 people who were conducting illegal activities in 42 of the 951 lodges, hotels and such establishments we searched during the operation," he informed.

The official said 37 people who were externed but found in city limits and 176 against whom there were warrants were caught, while 135 hawkers and 50 beggars were penalised.