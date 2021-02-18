Mumbai Police issue advisory against fake online job racket

The Mumbai police on Thursday issued an advisory alerting people about a fake online job racket using a popular beverage company’s name to dupe unemployed youths. They said the fraudsters randomly send emails offering placement in the firm using its logo.

Mumbai resident Ayub Syed said he received an email from the racket, informing him that he was one of the few selected for a job with the firm. “They informed me that I have to undergo training in Delhi and would soon be sent flight tickets. To complete the process, I was asked to deposit a refundable amount of ₹8,730,” said Syed, who deposited the money into a bank account.

However, Syed did not receive any tickets so he contacted the senders of the email, but in vain. Then, he approached the police which tracked the money and subsequently had it frozen.

Similar rackets have become active to dupe unemployed youths because of job losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy police commissioner Rashmi Karandikar said before responding to any online job offer, people must first visit the official website of the company offering it. “No company asks for money to hire people. If anyone comes across a similar fraud, they should get in touch with the police.”

Karandikar said cybercrimes should be reported within the first two hours so that the illegitimate transactions can be frozen.