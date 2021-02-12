Karnataka home minister gives police a new target: Crack the dark web
Following a year-long crackdown on drug rackets in Bengaluru, Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked the Karnataka police to focus on a new target – the dark web. Bommai said the dark web is the new source of cybercrimes, drugs, and illegal arms. He added there is a need for investing more resources into fighting cybercrimes.
The new directions were given during the annual meeting of senior police officers in Bengaluru on Friday.
Also Read | K’taka’s anti-cow slaughter law hits supplies, industry worth ₹500 cr affected
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who chaired the meeting, said that the government would give all support to equip the force to fight cybercrime, which has emerged as “the biggest challenge for the state police.”
Officials, who were part of the review, quoted Bommai saying the police have cracked some cases but they were only the tip of the iceberg. He is learnt to have said that the force needs to be alert to the possibility of illegal weapons also being procured through the darknet, something that is happening in other global metropolitan cities.
A police officer said that there have been several cases, where police have caught peddlers who procured drugs from abroad using the dark web.
Police have arrested 25-year-old Srikrishna, who had allegedly hacked into three bitcoin exchanges, multiple online poker apps, and one government e-procurement website. Bitcoins worth ₹9 crore were recovered from him, which he had either stolen using data theft or through online extortion.
Investigators said that Srikrishna would encrypt data and demand payment from owners for sites to be unlocked by attacking the sites online. He was caught after police arrested some drug dealers to whom he had allegedly sold drugs procured from the dark web. Astonished by the technical Srikrishna’s skills, Bengaluru police had decided to create new standard operating procedures for tackling cybercrimes, people aware of the matter said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kichcha Sudeep: I don’t believe in stardom, I just believe in saleability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka home minister gives police a new target: Crack the dark web
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka: BJP finally pulls up Yatnal for his tirade against CM Yediyurappa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inadequate public transport forces dependence on pvt vehicles in India: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reservation demands by prominent communities add to Yediyurappa's troubles
- The chief minister, who turns 78 on 27 February, has struggled to manage expectations from various communities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
K’taka’s anti-cow slaughter law hits supplies, industry worth ₹500 cr affected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti elected as Karnataka Legislative Council chairman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru airport achieves ACI World's 'Voice of the Customer' recognition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala departs Bengaluru to an exuberant welcome in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka legislative council session extended, polls for chairman on Tuesday
- An order by the Karnataka Governor’s office stated that the nomination for the chairman’s elections will be held on February 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youth Congress polls tell story of internal dynamic in Karnataka Congress
- The internal tussle seen over youth Congress polls has brought the focus back on the power tussle within the state unit of Congress, says a political expert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wistron to resume manufacturing operations within a week: Karnataka govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 held in K’taka for sexually assaulting teen for 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interim report on Akshaya Patra submitted, more details sought from EY, KPMG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union budget a catalyst that can revive economy: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox