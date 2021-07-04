Mumbai Police nab 265 accused in Operation All Out

The Mumbai Police carried out Operation All Out from Saturday night till Sunday morning and arrested more than 265 people.

The police raided 252 places across the city to trace 1,036 accused who were out on bail or have been externed, of whom 383 accused were located. The police also carried out nakabandi at 201 spots during which 75 motorists were booked for drink and drive. The police also took action against 1,759 others for other violations.

In addition, around 99 people were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while 35 were arrested with weapons during the operation. The police also arrested 38 absconding accused wanted across the city.

The police also arrested externed criminals during combing operations, organised to ensure law-and-order situation in the city. Police officers said the combing operation was started to maintain law and order situation in the city as well as to deter habitual offenders from committing crime.

Police officers also checked 895 hotels and lodges and carried out raids at 43 locations, during which they arrested 93 people who had non-bailable warrants issued against them.

Operation All Out is carried out every month across the city before any major festival or occasion, under the guidance of the Mumbai Police commissioner.

“Under the supervision of police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, maximum manpower from each police station across the city was deployed to take action in order to ensure peace and law and order,” read a press statement from the police.