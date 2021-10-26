Mumbai Police to probe Sameer Wankhede-Nawab Malik allegations, counter allegations

Mumbai Police has started an inquiry into the allegations and counter allegations levelled by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik and Mumbai zonal chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede. Police officers said in the past 48-hours, they have received six complaints in which allegations were made against both — Malik and Wankhede.

A senior IPS officer said on Tuesday that of these six complaints, four were against the NCB personnel, while the other two were against Malik.

One of the complaints filed with the Kurla police station, by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Atul Bhatkhalkar against Malik claimed that by bringing in religious angle in the ongoing matter, he was trying to create disharmony amongst the two religious groups.

A complaint filed at Malad police station sought a first information report (FIR) against Malik and unknown people for conspiring, threatening and intimidating the trial court judge and Wankhede, who is supervising the probe in the cruise drug bust case and for allegedly giving political shelter to the drug mafia.

The third complaint is received from Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the case.

“An officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police will conduct an inquiry into all these matters and we will register an FIR, if the material discloses commission of a cognisable offence,” said the IPS officer.

NCP leader Malik in a series of attacks has levelled serious allegations against Wankhede.

However, the startling allegations made by Sail have forced the NCB to launch a vigilance probe by its deputy director general of NCB Gyaneshwar Singh. In a notarised affidavit, Sail has alleged that he overheard his employer Kiran Gosavi, who too is a witness in the NCB case, talking to a person about settling the matter for ₹18 crore and that amount of ₹8 crore would be required to be paid to Wankhede etc.

Malik, on Tuesday, disclosed a letter purportedly written by an anonymous employee of the agency alleging that Wankhede has framed innocent people in 26 fake drug cases. He also claimed that Wankhede engaged two private persons to tap phones of the people to frame them.

There was no immediate response from Wankhede to the NCP leader’s fresh allegations.