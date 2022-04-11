Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai police turn to cyber cell for tracking conspirator in Silver Oak riot
mumbai news

Mumbai police turn to cyber cell for tracking conspirator in Silver Oak riot

On Friday, the Gamdevi police arrested 110 protesters, including 23 women and advocate Sadavarte, for rioting outside Pawar’s residence. At least 104 people were arrested from the Malabar Hill area immediately after the incident, whereas six others were arrested later in the night.
The protestors had gathered outside Silver Oak on Friday and raised slogans against Pawar, claiming that the NCP chief did nothing to fulfil their demands and even pelted stones at the house before police personnel intervened. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByManish K Pathak

The Gamdevi police which has been probing the rioting which took place outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence Silver Oak in Mumbai, is now taking the help of cyber police to scrutinise call data records and social media chats of protesters to find out whether they were instigated by any political party or an organisation.

Police have also checked the CCTV footage near Silver Oak of 10 to 12 days to find out if anyone has conducted a recce of Pawar’s residence before the protest. Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte who is in two days police custody is being interrogated, said a senior IPS officer.

On Friday, the Gamdevi police arrested 110 protesters, including 23 women and advocate Sadavarte, for rioting outside Pawar’s residence. At least 104 people were arrested from the Malabar Hill area immediately after the incident, whereas six others were arrested later in the night, police said. 109 employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were produced before the court and were sent to judicial custody while Gunratan Sadavarte was sent to police custody till Monday. Immediately after the accused were remanded to judicial custody, the 109 MSRTC employees applied for bail, which was rejected by the magistrate’s court. They will now move the Sessions court.

RELATED STORIES

The protestors had gathered outside Silver Oak and raised slogans against Pawar, claiming that the NCP chief did nothing to fulfil their demands and even pelted stones at the house before police personnel intervened.

The police want to find the mastermind behind the conspiracy. Police officials said that investigators suspect that the attack on Pawar’s bungalow could be pre-planned as few individuals were spotted suspiciously moving in the area to recce Pawar’s residence two days before the incident. Their movement was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. These individuals are yet to be identified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP