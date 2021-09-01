Vaccine 'Gateway' to safer 'India': Mumbai Police uses city's landmark to give message on Covid-19

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday used a creative way to remind people to follow Covid-19 protocols, get vaccinated and carry a face mask. The police strung together the names of Mumbai's major landmarks on Twitter to give the message.

"Mumbai please take 'Khar', always 'Currey' mask while on 'Road'. Let’s keep safety ‘Antop’ of our priority list," the Mumbai Police said on Twitter. This was a reference to Khar, Currey Road stations on Mumbai local, and Antop Hill which is east of the Harbour railway line.

A collage of photos posted along with the tweet had text like "Do you 'sea' the 'link' between vaccine and immunity" and "Vaccine 'Gateway' to a safer 'India'" - a reference to famous landmarks Gateway of India and Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Apart from handling the situation on the ground, the Mumbai Police keeps spreading such messages on social media from time to time to check the spread of Covid-19.

A few months ago, when the country was battling the deadly second wave of the pandemic, the Mumbai Police put out some funny takes on Bollywood actors and their movie names in order to convey the seriousness of the situation.

Starting from late actor Rajesh Khanna to Ayushmann Khurrana, the Mumbai Police used the names and move titles in a creative manner.

Khanna got featured in one of the tweets, where the police urged people to order ‘Khanna’ (a pun on ‘Khaana’ - the Hindi word for food) at home in order to avoid risking going out amid the Covid-19 lockdown. A popular dialogue from Khanna's movie was also used in the tweet.

Using actor Amitabh Bachchan's name, they also asked people to wear their masks properly. In one of the tweets, the Mumbai Police said it's a “‘Big B’ lunder" (pun with blunder) to keep the facemask below your nose.

As per a statement released by the Public Health Department on Tuesday, Mumbai reported 323 fresh Covid-19 cases, 272 recoveries and one death a span of 24 hours.

The city has 3,106 active Covid-19 cases. The cumulative recoveries rose up to 7,22,621 and the death toll stood at 15,977.