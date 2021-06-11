Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Private hospitals will have to follow Centre’s directives on Covid vax charge, says BMC
mumbai news

Mumbai: Private hospitals will have to follow Centre’s directives on Covid vax charge, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday made it clear that private hospitals in the city will have to follow directives issued by the Central government for Covid vaccination charges and action will be taken against those who violate the same
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 11:48 PM IST
HT Image

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday made it clear that private hospitals in the city will have to follow directives issued by the Central government for Covid vaccination charges and action will be taken against those who violate the same. It also urged citizens to file a complaint against private hospitals that are overcharging.

The Central government on Tuesday instructed private vaccination centres to not charge more than 780 for Covishield, 1,410 for Covaxin and 1,145 for Sputnik V jabs. The Centre said that private hospitals can charge up to 150 on service charges and the state governments will monitor the prices being charged.

The BMC on Friday directed that the above rates would have to be followed by private hospitals in the city. However, if any private hospital is found to be overcharging the BMC has appealed to citizens to register a complaint with the health department of the BMC via email. In a statement, the BMC said, “Citizens, housing complex officials, as well as heads of industrial establishments, should take note of the fixed rate of the covid vaccine. We are appealing to citizens to complain about the imposition of exorbitant rates on email address complaint.epimumbai@gmail.com.”

In Mumbai, there are 84 private vaccination centres and almost half of the daily vaccination at over 360 vaccination centres is done at these centres. For example, on Friday 53,427 citizens were vaccinated in the city of which 41,114 were vaccinated at private vaccination centres. Overall, 3,947,422 citizens have been vaccinated in the city since January 16, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos

Mama dog brings her favourite toy for her puppies. Viral video is too sweet

Serena Williams' daughter sports mini version of her iconic one-legged catsuit

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP