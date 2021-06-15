Mumbai: Pvt hospitals from outside city can’t hold Covid vaccination camps here

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, in his fresh orders issued on Monday, restricted any private hospital from outside Mumbai to hold vaccination camps in the city.

BMC officials said the curb is because in case of any kind of adverse effect, it would be difficult to shift the person concerned to the hospital, which ideally needs to keep an ICU bed or other required facilities ready.

Currently, private vaccination centres are set up at work places and housing societies.

Further, the order also states that the memorandum of understanding must be signed between the private vaccination centre and workplace or housing society will to have details in it like number of medical staff stationed at the vaccination site and also ambulance in case of Adverse event following immunization (AEFI).

Meanwhile, reiterating its earlier stance, the BMC in its circular has added political party hoardings, banners and posters are not allowed at any civic, state and private vaccination centres. This comes in the wake of several people from different political parties holding vaccination camps, in some cases, even facilitating it at large housing societies.