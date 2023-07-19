Mumbai rain: Red alert for Raigad, Palghar; orange alert for Mumbai, Pune

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for Wednesday stating that the areas were likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.

People dealing with heavy rain at Dadar TT, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)

As per the weather department, moderate rainfall is very likely to occur in parts of Sindhduurg, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Sambhajinagar, Ahmednagar, Pune, Nasik, Solapur and Beed districts over the next 3-4 hours.

Moreover, the IMD said that moderate to intense rainfall is very likely to occur in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar districts over the next 3-4 hours.

The IMD issued a ‘red’ alert for Raigad and Palghar districts predicting the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts on Wednesday. The weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Ratnagiri and Pune.

Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase declared a holiday on Wednesday as he ordered schools and colleges in the district to be shut due to heavy rainfall.

As per the IMD, an ‘orange’ alert is issued when the rainfall ranges between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within a day and ‘red’ alert is issued when the rainfall within a day is likely to be over 204.5 mm.

A ‘yellow’ alert was issued for Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nasik, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg and Dhule districts of Maharashtra.

Over the past 24 hours ending at 8:00 am on Wednesday, Mumbai, eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 47.42mm, 50.04 mm and 50.99mm rainfall respectively.

“A low-pressure area is developing in the Bay of Bengal, which will strengthen the offshore monsoon trough near Maharashtra. When this system moves closer toward the shore or inland around July 18, Mumbai and adjacent parts of the Konkan will see a monsoon revival,” said a scientist with the IMD on Tuesday.

Suburban services of the Central Railway were also affected on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall. An express train engine also reported failure. Several commuters stated that local trains in the city were running 20-25 minutes late.

Over the next week, the maximum temperature in Mumbai is predicted to settle at between 28-29°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 24°C. Skies will remain cloudy and overcast, with little to no sunlight.

