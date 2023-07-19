Home / India News / Weather News Live updates: IMD issues orange alert in Pune; heavy rainfall likely
Live

Weather News Live updates: IMD issues orange alert in Pune; heavy rainfall likely

Jul 19, 2023 05:33 AM IST
Weather News Live updates: IMD on Tuesday said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Weather News Live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Pune in Maharashtra, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall, especially on Wednesday night.

Orange alert issued for Pune in Maharashtra, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall.
Orange alert issued for Pune in Maharashtra, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall. (Ravindra Joshi/HT Photo)

The weather department on Tuesday also said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, which it said may turn into low pressure from July 20-22. The cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwestward across north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two to three days.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in parts of Telangana in the next few days. On Wednesday, it said, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts - Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and others. The Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana

In its forecast for Hyderabad and neighbourhood for the next 48 hours, the Met Centre said light to moderate rain or thundershowers and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in the city.

According to IMD, an orange alert is for a rainfall range between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in a day, while a red alert is issued when rainfall above 204.5 mm is expected for a 24-hour duration.

    IMD issues orange alert in Pune; heavy rainfall likely

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an “orange alert” to Maharashtra's Pune predicting a heavy rainfall.

Weather News Live updates: IMD on Tuesday said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Orange alert issued for Pune in Maharashtra, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall. (Ravindra Joshi/HT Photo)
